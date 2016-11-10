FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Portugal's Sonae adds 140 mln euros to refinancing programme
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 10, 2016 / 12:50 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Portugal's Sonae adds 140 mln euros to refinancing programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Portugal's largest retailer Sonae says in a statement:

* Is formalising with banks the refinancing of 140 million euros ($153 million) in long-term debt

* Refinancing programme started in July is "practically finalised"

* Has already refinanced 430 million euros in long-term debt and 350 million euros in short-term debt since July

* With the additional refinancing, average debt maturity to increase to over four years

* Expects full-life savings of around 35 percent of cost of refinanced lines. Average cost of credit lines used in programme was 1.4 percent at the end of September.

* All structural needs covered for the next 18 months Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9177 euros) (Reporting by Andrei Khalip in Lisbon)

