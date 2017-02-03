Feb 3 Portugal's largest listed bank Millennium bcp (Banco Comercial Portugues Sa)

* Says its 1.33 billion euro share capital increase was fully subscribed.

* Demand totalled 123 percent of the rights offering.

* Expects that trading in the new shares on Euronext Lisbon will start as soon as possible after the expected Feb.9 registry of the capital increase.

* China's Fosun - BCP's largest shareholder - sought to reinforce its stake to 30 percent from 16.7 percent via the capital increase. Source text for Eikon: here Further company coverage: (Reporting by Andrei Khalip)