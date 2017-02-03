BRIEF-Arab Investors Union Company for Real Estates Developing FY loss widens
Feb 5 Arab Investors Union Company For Real Estates Developing Psc
Feb 3 Portugal's largest listed bank Millennium bcp (Banco Comercial Portugues Sa)
* Says its 1.33 billion euro share capital increase was fully subscribed.
* Demand totalled 123 percent of the rights offering.
* Expects that trading in the new shares on Euronext Lisbon will start as soon as possible after the expected Feb.9 registry of the capital increase.
* China's Fosun - BCP's largest shareholder - sought to reinforce its stake to 30 percent from 16.7 percent via the capital increase. Source text for Eikon: here Further company coverage: (Reporting by Andrei Khalip)
Feb 5 Arab Investors Union Company For Real Estates Developing Psc
* UK banks must separate retail, investment banking operations
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2kuITXa) Further company coverage: