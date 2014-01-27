FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JCDecaux says Q4 revenue up 4.6 pct, Europe recovering
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 27, 2014 / 5:01 PM / 4 years ago

JCDecaux says Q4 revenue up 4.6 pct, Europe recovering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Outdoor advertising specialist JCDecaux said that fourth-quarter revenue rose 4.6 percent and its European operations had shown “positive” signs in the second half of 2013.

“In a market that is still volatile and where visibility is weak, we have seen positive signs across our European operations,” Co-Chief Executive Jean-Francois Decaux said in a statement, adding that there had also been improvement in China.

JCDecaux said quarterly sales rose to 781.1 million euros ($1.07 billion) from 746.6 million euros. On an annual basis, revenue rose 2 percent to 2.68 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7313 euros) (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic and Lionel Laurent; Editing by David Goodman)

