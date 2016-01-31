FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Vallourec unveils 1 bln capital increase, industrial restructuring plans
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
January 31, 2016 / 11:31 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Vallourec unveils 1 bln capital increase, industrial restructuring plans

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) -

* Vallourec says announcing major strategic initiatives accelerate transformation and reinforce its balance sheet

* Vallourec says strengthening balance sheet through 1.0 bln euros of new equity, supported by BPI France and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp

* Vallourec says issuance to be through a mix of reserved equity instrument and rights issue

* Vallourec says industrial project to involve downsizing European capacity by 50 pct, creation of production hubs in Brazil and China

* Vallourec says production hubs in Brazil, China to come from merger of Vallourec & Sumitomo Tubos do Brasil and Vallourec Tubos do Brasil, and the acquisition of Tianda Oil Pipe

* Vallourec says main tranche of the reserved equity instrument priced at 11 euros per share, with BPI France and NSSMC to increase their capital stakes to 15 percent each

* Vallourec says targeting around 750 million euros additional EBITDA contribution by 2020 through industrial plan which to be implemented by end 2017 Source text for Eikon: (Reporting By Gus Trompiz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.