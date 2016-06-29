FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-BUT shareholders in talks to sell it to CD&R and WM Holding
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 29, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-BUT shareholders in talks to sell it to CD&R and WM Holding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) -

* BUT says its shareholders have granted exclusivity to a consortium made of investment fund Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) and of WM Holding, an investment company associated with Austrian group XXL Lutz group, to buy 100 percent of the French furniture group.

* Financial terms were not disclosed.

* The project is subject to the information and consultation process with the competent workers' council.

* The deal is also subject to the prior approval of competent antitrust authorities.

* BUT says it will provide more information in due course.

* BUT is one of the leading home equipment retailers in France, operating through a network of 303 company and franchisee-owned stores.

* In 2015, BUT generated net revenue of 1.3 billion euros.Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.