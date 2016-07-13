France's Brexit stand unchanged as UK PM changes -French spokesman

PARIS, July 13 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande will meet the leaders of Germany and Italy in Italy in the third week of August, France's government spokesman said on Wednesday,

Hollande, German Chencellor Angela Merkel and Italy Prime Minister Matteo Renzi have been in close contact following Britain's referendum vote in favour of leaving the European Union.

French goverment spokesman and minister Stephane Le Foll told reporters that France's position following the June 23 vote remained unchanged with the arrival of Theresa May as new UK prime minister.

Paris has called for rapid execution of the procedures that allow for a British departure from a group of states that will drop from 28 to 27 when Britain goes.

May has said she will not be triggering those procedures before the end of this year.