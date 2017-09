July 30 (Reuters) - Jcdecaux Sa

* Says h1 adjusted revenue rises 11.9 percent to 1.46 billion eur

* Says h1 adjusted ebit before impairment charge rises 8.2 percent to 134.6 million eur

* Jcdecaux says q3 adjusted organic revenue growth to be in line with 2.9 percent h1 growth Further company coverage: