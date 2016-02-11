BRIEF-Socgen to continue provisioning policy

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Societe generale says: * 40 percent of 230 million euros loan-loss provision in Q4 linked to one specific case in Southern Europe * sees light erosion in 2016 net banking income growth in french retail due to low interest rate environment * expects to outperform peers in french retail in 2016 * sees zero net banking income growth or slight erosion in french retail in 2016 * targets revenue growth in investment bank in 2016, although says it is challenging * group to continue policy of provisioning against possible litigation over next few quarters

