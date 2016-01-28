FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-French companies sign deals with Iran
January 28, 2016 / 4:40 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-French companies sign deals with Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - * France’s Total signs letter of intent with Iran’s NIOC on upstream oil, gas, petrochemicals, crude trading and crude purchasing contract * Airbus agrees sale of 118 planes to Iran Air * ADP, Bouygues sign protocol to design build and supervise Tehran Airport extension project * Shipping firm CMA CGM signs protocol on vessel capacity and route sharing with Iran Shipping Lines * Vinci signs protocol to design build and operate new terminals for Mashhad and Ispahan airports

Reporting By Andrew Callus

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
