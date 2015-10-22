FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Safran CEO says LEAP engine development on track
October 22, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Safran CEO says LEAP engine development on track

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Safran CEO Philippe Petitcolin speaking to journalists after Q3 results:

* Development of all three versions of LEAP engine “progressing very well”

* Still discussing future narrowbody output levels with Airbus/Boeing, no change in risks since comments made in the summer, always aims to reply positively to customers but no deadline for decision

* Safran decided to rework silvercrest engine after initial series of tests

* Still aims to finalise space JV with Airbus by end-year

* Ceo says preparing reply to eu questionnaire on engine services market, declines further comment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Tim Hepher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
