Feb 24 (Reuters) - Airbus Group annual results news confeerence:

* CEO says making good progress on industrial delivery and military capability of A400M

* CEO sees at least 20 deliveries of A400M in 2016

* CEO says defence disposals progressing, now in ‘final, final stretch,’ decision expected in weeks

* CEO says not satisfied with progress of Safran space launcher jv talks, cites regulatory obstacles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Tim Hepher)