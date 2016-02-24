FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Airbus Group interested in buying rest of MBDA
February 24, 2016 / 3:16 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Airbus Group interested in buying rest of MBDA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Airbus Group investor forum:

* CEO says Airbus is predisposed to broaden its international presence

* CEO says if opportunity arises, could expand portfolio in missiles

* Cancellations below historical levels - CFO presentation

* CEO says even if aircraft market becomes more difficult, company’s order book is resilient

* CEO says European defence budgets no longer in freefall, some starting to rise

* CEO says Airbus Group would like to own MBDA missiles venture entirely, if partners opted to sell Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Tim Hepher)

