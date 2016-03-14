FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Safran sees LEAP engine production beyond 2035
#Market News
March 14, 2016 / 2:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Safran sees LEAP engine production beyond 2035

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Safran investor day:

* Chairman says new medium-target financial targets could be beaten

* Safran sees 37,500 new aircraft deliveries in next 20 yrs, includes 22,400 for short/medium range

* CEO says CFM LEAP engine production will probably go beyond 2035

* CEO says plans to triple M88 military engine production to 6 a month

* Engines head says LEAP engine development is on track

* Engines head Olivier Andries says there has been no issue with LEAP engine on Airbus A320neo flight tests

* Engines head Andries says LEAP-1B engine for Boeing 737 performing well in flight tests

* Engines head says confident both Boeing and Airbus versions of LEAP engine will be on spec when they enter service

* Engines head says first Comac C919 test flight expected this year

* CEO says CFM engine venture is core of Safran, intend to remain partner of GE

* CEO says working to lower breakeven point in engine nacelles business

* Engines head says plans to produce over 1,650 CFM56 engines in 2016, then slowing to make way for LEAP engine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Tim Hepher)

