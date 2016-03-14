FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Safran sees 40 pct drop in LEAP engine unit costs by 2020
#Market News
March 14, 2016 / 6:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Safran sees 40 pct drop in LEAP engine unit costs by 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Safran

* CFO says research and development spending peaked in 2014, capex to peak in 2016

* CFO says confirms dividend policy of 40 percent payout ratio in future

* CFO says targets 40 percent drop in production costs on LEAP engine between 2016 and 2020

* Services head says CFM aftermarket on higher trend than predicted in 2013

* CFO says capex will be strong in 2017, to gradually decrease by end of decade

* CFO says LEAP engine to break even by end of decade

* CEO says Safran would not object to buying company with lower margins if it has a plan to improve them

* CEO says prediction of 40 percent cut in LEAP engine unit costs by 2020 driven by labour and materials Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Tim Hepher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
