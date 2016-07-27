FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Airbus Group CEO says must ramp up A320neo output
July 27, 2016 / 10:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Airbus Group CEO says must ramp up A320neo output

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Airbus Group

* CEO says sees no reason why can't reduce A380 breakeven point below 20 aircraft a year

* CEO says will reach cost convergence and output targets as planned on A350

* CFO says delivered 11 fewer H225 Super Puma helicopters in H1 than year earlier

* CFO says has competitive payment terms with suppliers, doesn't see significant new attempt to stretch payment terms further

* CEO says helicopter industry has not seen any orders from oil sector so far this year

* CEO says must ramp up A320neo output very significantly in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Tim Hepher)

