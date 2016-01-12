FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Airbus says targets over 650 deliveries in 2016
#Market News
January 12, 2016 / 9:52 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Airbus says targets over 650 deliveries in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Airbus plane unit CEO Fabrice Bregier:

* says achieved breakeven on a380 last year

* reiterates targets 10 a350 deliveries a month by end-2018

* 1000 flight in q4, first delivery mid-2017

* targets book-To-Bill ratio of at least 1 in 2016

* says a330neo on track

* says targets first a320neo delivery in coming two weeks

* says suffered a lot with zodiac aerospace last year, hope to do much better this year

* says expect to deliver more than 650 aircraft in 2016

* says still targets a330 production of 6/month Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
