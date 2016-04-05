FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-EDF to continue investment abroad despite disappointments in recent years- CEO Levy
April 5, 2016 / 7:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-EDF to continue investment abroad despite disappointments in recent years- CEO Levy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) -

Edf ceo levy says we want to keep the integrated model of hydropower of edf, eu complaint is not justified

* Edf ceo levy says understands that eu is ready to compromise on hydro

* Edf ceo levy says we wil accompany the government in talks with eu competition authorities re hydro

* Edf ceo levy says wants build the french offshore wind projects as soon as possible

* Edf ceo levy says wants to go faster with offshore wind, aims for 202o but could be 2021 for first project to go live

* Edf ceo levy says we would like to see state support for power storage with hydro

* Edf ceo levy says sale of grid unit rte stake will depend on ceo brottes industrial plan for it

* Edf ceo levy says must continue international investments despite hiccups in recent years

* Edf ceo levy says hinkley point decision will depend on the french government, which is main shareholder of edf

* Edf ceo levy says there is solidarity between chinese partners and french partners on hinkley risk

* Edf ceo levy says it would be possible hinkley point return could fall to 8 percent in case of problems

* Edf Ceo Levy Says Hinkley Point Return Could Also Rise To 10-11 pct if all goes well.

* Edf ceo levy says fall of a steam generator in paluel plant last week is not a risk for its grand carenage project

* Fired power plants

* Edf ceo levy says hybrid debt EDF’s achilles heel

* Edf ceo levy says hybrid debt creates additional pressure on our balance sheet (Paris newsroom, paris.equities@thomsonreuters.com email; +33 1 4949 5452)

