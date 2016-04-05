BRIEF-EDF to continue investment abroad despite disappointments in recent years- CEO Levy

April 5 (Reuters) -
Edf ceo levy says we want to keep the integrated model of hydropower of edf, eu complaint is not justified
* Edf ceo levy says understands that eu is ready to compromise on hydro
* Edf ceo levy says we wil accompany the government in talks with eu competition authorities re hydro
* Edf ceo levy says wants build the french offshore wind projects as soon as possible
* Edf ceo levy says wants to go faster with offshore wind, aims for 202o but could be 2021 for first project to go live
* Edf ceo levy says we would like to see state support for power storage with hydro
* Edf ceo levy says sale of grid unit rte stake will depend on ceo brottes industrial plan for it
* Edf ceo levy says must continue international investments despite hiccups in recent years
* Edf ceo levy says hinkley point decision will depend on the french government, which is main shareholder of edf
* Edf ceo levy says there is solidarity between chinese partners and french partners on hinkley risk
* Edf ceo levy says it would be possible hinkley point return could fall to 8 percent in case of problems
* Edf Ceo Levy Says Hinkley Point Return Could Also Rise To 10-11 pct if all goes well.
* Edf ceo levy says fall of a steam generator in paluel plant last week is not a risk for its grand carenage project
* Edf ceo levy says hybrid debt EDF’s achilles heel
* Edf ceo levy says hybrid debt EDF's achilles heel

* Edf ceo levy says hybrid debt creates additional pressure on our balance sheet