#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
April 29, 2016 / 7:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Engie says some CCGT gas-fired power plants may become profitable again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) -

* Engie says sees no significant impact from moody’s credit downgrade

* Engie’s mestrallet says markets are anticipating a change in european carbon pricing

* Engie’s mestrallet says french carbon tax could be modeled on uk, with a tax on top of carbon certificate price

* Engie’s mestrallet says 30 euro french carbon tax would boost switch from coal to gas

* Engie’s mestrallet says 30 euros is a possibility for french carbon tax level but that has not been officially confirmed

* Engie’s mestrallet says in 2017 belgian unit could be open to investors or put on the market

* Engie’s mestrallet says some ccgt gas plants have been reopened, more could follow if carbon tax comes through Source text for Eikon: (Paris newsroom, paris.equities@thomsonreuters.com email; +33 1 4949 5452)

