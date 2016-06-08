FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sanofi files investor presentation with SEC on proposed acquisition of Medivation
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 8, 2016 / 11:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sanofi files investor presentation with SEC on proposed acquisition of Medivation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) -

* Sanofi says filed investor presentation on proposed acquisition of Medivation with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

* Sanofi says its proposal is not subject to any financing condition,

* Sanofi says it is confident in its ability to receive all regulatory approvals

* Sanofi says its is willing to enter into customary confidentiality agreement which would include a standstill clause to give time for Medivation to conduct a sale process

* Sanofi says the record date to determine Medivation shareholders entitled to give their written consent has been established as June 1 and expects the initial Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) waiting period to expire on June 13.

* Sanofi says it anticipates filing definitive consent solicitation materials in mid-June

* Sanofi says it has signed a consent on June 3 for the shares it owns in Medivation and therefore expects that the 60-day consent solicitation period will conclude no later than August 1 Further company coverage: (Paris Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.