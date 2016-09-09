BRIEF-TSMC says August sales at T$94.31 bln
Sept 9 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) says:
Sept 9 Total :
* Total says exercises preemption rights to acquire Chesapeake's 75% interests in the jointly held Barnett Shale assets in Texas, United States
* With the preemption, Total E&P USA will be the 100 percent owner and operator of the assets
* Associated 2016 net production is approximately 65,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Matthias Blamont)
Sept 9 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) says:
Sept 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 9 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.