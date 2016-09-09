Sept 9 Total :

* Total says exercises preemption rights to acquire Chesapeake's 75% interests in the jointly held Barnett Shale assets in Texas, United States

* With the preemption, Total E&P USA will be the 100 percent owner and operator of the assets

* Associated 2016 net production is approximately 65,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Matthias Blamont)