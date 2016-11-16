BRIEF-Sanofi says Sarilumab phase 3 study shows positive results

Nov 16 (Reuters) - France's Sanofi and U.S Regeneron :

* Sanofi and Regeneron will present on Wednesday a Phase 3 study which demonstrates "the superiority of investigational Sarilumab monotherapy versus Adalimumab monotherapy" (marketed by AbbVie as Humira) in "improving the clinical signs and symptoms in adults with active rheumatoid arthritis."

* Results are to be presented at American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Annual Meeting in Washington. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)