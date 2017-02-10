BRIEF-Sino Great Wall halts plan to set up healthcare industry fund
* Says it terminates framework agreement to set up healthcare industry fund
Feb 10 Amundi Sa
* France's Amundi says assets rose 9.9 percent to 1,083 billion euros ($1.15 trillion) in 2016, inflows at + 62.2 billion euros.
* France's Amundi says Q4 net inflows reached 23.1 billion euros.
* France's Amundi says 2016 net income up 7.7 percent to 568 million euros, Q4 net income up 16.5 percent to 153 million euros.
* France's Amundi says to propose dividend of 2.20 euros per share, based on 65 percent payout ratio. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9387 euros) (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)
* Says it terminates framework agreement to set up healthcare industry fund
* Dubai-listed GFH climbs after unit raises $50 mln in new fund
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 35.1 million dinars versus 41.2 million dinars year ago