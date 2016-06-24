FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BNP Paribas says to accompany clients during high market volatility, has limited exposure to UK
June 24, 2016 / 7:46 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-BNP Paribas says to accompany clients during high market volatility, has limited exposure to UK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) -

* BNP Paribas says our immediate priority is to continue to serve our clients and to bring them the necessary support in order to accompany them in this period of high market volatility

* BNP Paribas says our clients can count on BNP Paribas for full support

* BNP Paribas says has limited exposure to the United Kingdom, 6 percent of the group's total commitments and 2.5 percent of the group's operating income

* BNP Paribas says has diversified business model, benefits from a proven track record of adapting effectively to change and is able to accompany its clients in this new environment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

