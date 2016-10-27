BRIEF-TF1 reports Q1 net loss, confirms outlook for TV advertising market

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Television Francaise 1 Sa

* Tf1 q3 net loss attributable to group eur 13.2 million versus eur 3.9 million profit year ago

* Tf1 says q3 revenue eur 401.5 million versus eur 419.3 million year ago

* Tf1 says confirms its assumption of very slight growth in the tv advertising market over 2016 as a whole

* Tf1 saysrevising its 2016 full-year estimate for the cost of programmes on the five free-to-air channels downward from 980 million to 970 million

* Tf1 says the positive trends in audience ratings during september and the group's ability to adapt its cost structure should lead to a full year 2016 in line with estimates