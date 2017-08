June 24 (Reuters) - Societe Generale says on Brexit

* will closely follow the progress of the Brexit discussions and their consequences in the short, medium and long term

* London will remain a major international financial center, and Societe Generale will continue its development in the UK

* Operating from a dual hub in Paris and London, the group will adapt in time to best serve its international, European and UK customers Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)