10 months ago
November 7, 2016 / 4:36 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Bollore unit Camrail says Cameroon rail crash victims will receive compensation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Bollore Sa

* Bollore subsidiary Camrail says victims of Cameroon Oct. 21 rail accident that killed 79, will receive compensation.

* Camrail says emergency funding of XAF 1.5 million ($2,510.80) per person to cover funeral costs.

* Camrail says victims will be compensated fairly.

* Victims of the rail crash have filed a lawsuit against train operator Camrail and its French owner Bollore Group, accusing them of negligence and involuntary manslaughter. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 597.4200 Central African CFA franc BEAC) (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Bate Felix)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
