10 months ago
CORRECTED-BRIEF-BNP Paribas says may raise dividend payout ratio as part of 2017-2020 plan
October 28, 2016 / 1:16 PM / 10 months ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-BNP Paribas says may raise dividend payout ratio as part of 2017-2020 plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects name of Chief Operating Officer)

Oct 28 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas' Chief Operating Officer Philippe Bordenave made the following comments during a call with analysts on Friday:

* BNP Paribas says may adjust dividend policy and raise payout ratio for the new strategic plan, it will depend on regulation.

* Says it won't be an issue if complete disposal of first Hawaiian bank goes beyond 2017.

* Says can adjust to any scenarios of Brexit without having to make dramatic moves.

* Says new strategic plan for 2017-2020 to have a new chapter of cost savings.

* Says - "we are clearly conscious we have to work on a cost side."

* Says works at increasing fees in domestic retail markets, can expect improvement as soon as equity markets improve Further company coverage: (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
