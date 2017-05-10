REFILE-BRIEF-AXA says good sales momentum, regulation make it right time to float U.S. unit

(Adds RIC)
May 10 (Reuters) - Axa:
* AXA says decision on management changes at AllianceBernstein (AB) and intention to float U.S. business have nothing to do with each other
* AXA CEO says does not plan to buy out AB minority shareholders
* AXA says has not yet decided what it would do when it floats a minority stake in U.S. operations - CEO
* AXA CEO says had a positive, supportive response from Department of Financial Services of New York regarding planned IPO
* AXA CEO says positive sales momentum in the U.S., regulatory opportunities make it the right time to prepare IPO of us unit