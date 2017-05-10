FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-BRIEF-AXA says good sales momentum, regulation make it right time to float U.S. unit
May 10, 2017 / 8:04 AM / 3 months ago

REFILE-BRIEF-AXA says good sales momentum, regulation make it right time to float U.S. unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds RIC)

May 10 (Reuters) - Axa:

* AXA says decision on management changes at AllianceBernstein (AB) and intention to float U.S. business have nothing to do with each other

* AXA CEO says does not plan to buy out AB minority shareholders

* AXA says has not yet decided what it would do when it floats a minority stake in U.S. operations - CEO

* AXA CEO says had a positive, supportive response from Department of Financial Services of New York regarding planned IPO

* AXA CEO says positive sales momentum in the U.S., regulatory opportunities make it the right time to prepare IPO of us unit Further company coverage:

