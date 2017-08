Sept 13 (Reuters) - France's SFR says

* SFR CFO Jean Raby will be replaced by Altice's chief controlling officer Francois Vauthier within a "few weeks"

* Raby, who previously held the same position at telecom equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent, was appointed CFO of SFR in late April

