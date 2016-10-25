FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Orange says roaming legislation to cut about 150 mln euros from 2017 revenues
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 25, 2016 / 8:10 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Orange says roaming legislation to cut about 150 mln euros from 2017 revenues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Orange Sa

* Orange Chief Executive Officer Ramon Fernandez said new European roaming legislation will probably have negative impact of about 150 million euros ($163.22 million) on revenues in 2017

* Consolidation talks in France will probably resume 'at some point in time', CFO said in an analyst conference call.

* Orange expects competition in French mobile and broadband markets will remain fierce, head of French activities Fabienne Dulac said.

* Orange will look back at dividend payout ratio in early 2017, CFO said. Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9190 euros) (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.