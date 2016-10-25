FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Orange says conditions not yet met to resume merger talks in France-CFO
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 25, 2016 / 9:50 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Orange says conditions not yet met to resume merger talks in France-CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Orange

* Conditions have not been met yet to resume consolidation talks in the telecoms sector in France, Orange Chief Financial Officer Ramon Fernandez told reporters on Tuesday.

* "There's no talks going on on the subject," said Fernandez, referring to consolidation talks. "Eventually, there's a rather large consensus in favour of an envolution of the market, but conditions have to be met and that's not the case today," he said.

* Orange CFO said progressive end of roaming contract with Iliad to cut about 150 million euros from 2016 revenues.

* Revenues stemming from roaming contract with Iliad will progressively decrease until termination of the contract at end 2020, Fernandez said. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.