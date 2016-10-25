BRIEF-Orange says conditions not yet met to resume merger talks in France-CFO

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Orange

* Conditions have not been met yet to resume consolidation talks in the telecoms sector in France, Orange Chief Financial Officer Ramon Fernandez told reporters on Tuesday.

* "There's no talks going on on the subject," said Fernandez, referring to consolidation talks. "Eventually, there's a rather large consensus in favour of an envolution of the market, but conditions have to be met and that's not the case today," he said.

* Orange CFO said progressive end of roaming contract with Iliad to cut about 150 million euros from 2016 revenues.

* Revenues stemming from roaming contract with Iliad will progressively decrease until termination of the contract at end 2020, Fernandez said. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic)