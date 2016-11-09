BRIEF-Vivendi CEO says potential merger with Havas is not on the company's agenda

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Vivendi Sa

* Vivendi Chief Executive Officer Arnaud de Puyfontaine says Telecom Italia, in which the group holds a 24.7 percent stake, was a 'sleeping beauty' that needed to be turned around.

* Vivendi CEO says he welcomes new competition in the Italian telco market with the planned arrival of Iliad.

* Vivendi CEO says French, Italian telco markets are different, need specific strategy

* Vivendi CEO says potential merger with advertising company Havas is not on the company's agenda