FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Vivendi CEO says potential merger with Havas is not on the company's agenda
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Advertising/Marketing
November 9, 2016 / 6:25 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Vivendi CEO says potential merger with Havas is not on the company's agenda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Vivendi Sa

* Vivendi Chief Executive Officer Arnaud de Puyfontaine says Telecom Italia, in which the group holds a 24.7 percent stake, was a 'sleeping beauty' that needed to be turned around.

* Vivendi CEO says he welcomes new competition in the Italian telco market with the planned arrival of Iliad.

* Vivendi CEO says French, Italian telco markets are different, need specific strategy

* Vivendi CEO says potential merger with advertising company Havas is not on the company's agenda Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.