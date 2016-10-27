FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Technip expects another project with FMC this year -CEO
October 27, 2016 / 7:55 AM / in a year

BRIEF-Technip expects another project with FMC this year -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Technip Sa

* Technip’s CEO Thierry Pilenko says he expected to sign at least one additional project in alliance with FMC Technologies this year, after the companies recorded a first project, the track development of the Lancaster field in the North Sea.

* Technip raised its full-year 2016 objectives after its third quarter results beat expectations. The company said also that its merger talks with FMC Technologies were on track and should close by January ahead of schedule. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Bate Felix, editing by Gus Trompiz)

