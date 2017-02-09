Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:
Feb 9 Publicis Groupe SA
* Publicis sees Sapient to generate yearly underlying sales growth in the range of 9 to 10 percent by 2020, CEO Maurice Levy said in an analyst conference call on Thursday.
* Publicis' Sapient to generate underlying sales growth in the range of 6 to 7 percent in 2017 and 2018-CEO
* Publicis says underlying sales to drop in Q1 and Q2, with Q2 underlying sales gaining momentum-CEO
* Publicis sees 2017 restructuring costs to be in the range of 90 to 100 million euros-CFO
* Publicis sees some limited acquisitions in 2017, says does not plan any big acquisition-CEO
* Publicis does not plan any major asset disposal in 2017-CEO Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain)
* Facebook has pledged to undergo audits by media industry's measurement watchdog, the Media Rating Council- WSJ, citing sources Source http://on.wsj.com/2kWPHiS
* Interpublic announces full year and fourth quarter 2016 results