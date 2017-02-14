UPDATE 3-SoftBank to buy Fortress Investment for $3.3 bln
* Fortress shareholders to receive $8.08 per share (Adds analyst comment, background)
Feb 14 Kaufman & Broad
* Private Equity fund PAI Partners announces the disposal of of 17.74 percent stake in real estate company kaufman & broad to institutional investors.
* PAI Partners will retain about 17.70 percent of Kaufman & Broad.
* BNP Paribas and Crédit Agricole are acting as joint bookrunners for the placement. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain)
* Fortress shareholders to receive $8.08 per share (Adds analyst comment, background)
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
Feb 14 U.S. rail operator CSX Corp said its board has called for a special meeting of its shareholders to discuss requests made by hedge fund Mantle Ridge LP, which is trying to install Hunter Harrison, outgoing chief executive of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd as the company's chief executive.