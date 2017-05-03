Superlong JGBs edge slightly higher
TOKYO, May 15 Superlong Japanese government bond prices edged higher on Monday, taking their cue from firmer U.S. Treasury prices and softer equities, though market activity was thin overall.
PARIS May 3 Finland's Nokia seeks to sell its undersea cables unit, a business that underpins the global Internet and is used by France's surveillance apparatus, two union sources and one French government source told Reuters.
The division, valued at 800 million euros, is one of the top suppliers of undersea cable networks in the world and was bought by the telecom equipment maker last year as part its 15.6 billion-euro ($17 billion) acquisition of French rival Alcatel.
The French government deemed the business strategic for the country at the time, as it guarantees high-speed Internet connections with oversea territories and African countries. It also plays a key role in cybersurveillance and national security. (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic and Mathieu Rosemain in Paris; Additional reporting by Jussi Rosendahl in Helsinki and Eric Auchard in Frankfurt; Editing by GV De Clercq)
NEW YORK U.S. ride services company Lyft Inc and Alphabet Inc's self-driving car unit Waymo have launched a self-driving vehicle partnership, bringing together two rivals to dominant ride-sharing service Uber Technologies Inc.[UBER.UL]
SINGAPORE Resilient Asian stocks edged up to a two-year high on Monday, shaking off threats from by a ransomware attack that locked some 200,000 computers in more than 150 countries at the weekend, a missile test by North Korea, and weak U.S. data.