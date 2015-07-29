BRIEF-Broadcaster CME expects OIBDA growth of 45-55 pct at constant rates in 2015

July 29 (Reuters) - Central European Media Enterprises Ltd

* Says in presentation expects OIBDA growth of 45-55 percent at constant rates in 2015, up from previous outlook of 40-50 percent growth

* Says expects free cash flow, excluding charges not included in OIBDA, of $45 million to $55 million at actual rates in 2015, up from previous outlook of $40 million to $50 million

* Says in regulatory filing that if FX rates from H1 persist for remainder of 2015, would expect revenue at actual rates to remain below 2014 levels for rest of year

* Says results caused by translation into dollars would mask an improvement in operating trends that are evident so far this year and that it believes will continue throughout 2015

* Says continues to expect TV advertising markets in the countries it operates will grow overall for the full year