Aug 27 (Reuters) - Pivovary Lobkowicz Group

* Says H1 revenue up 0.4 percent to CZK 580.2 million

* Says H1 EBITDA up 38.2 percent to CZK 117.3 million

* Says H1 attributable net profit CZK 29.9 million after loss year ago

* Says expects better sales and economic results in Q3 2015 versus Q3 2014 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jason Hovet)