BRIEF-Broadcaster CME says expects positive free cash flow trend to continue this year
October 27, 2015 / 1:56 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Broadcaster CME says expects positive free cash flow trend to continue this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Central European Media Enterprises (CME)

* Says expects its tv ad markets will grow overall at constant rates for the full year

* Says due to improvement in H2 2014, the comparative period makes year-on-year growth more challenging during remainder of 2015

* Says expects positive free cash flow trend to continue during course of the year largely due to improved operating performance and ability to pay interest in kind Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jason Hovet)

