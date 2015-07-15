FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Czech Pegas says issued 3 bonds in private placement worth total 100 mln euros
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 15, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Czech Pegas says issued 3 bonds in private placement worth total 100 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - Pegas Nonwovens

* says issued 3 private placement senior unsecured bonds worth total 100 million euros

* issued bond maturing in July 2025, worth 678 million crowns ($27.64 million), coupon 6-month PRIBOR + 2.00 percent

* bond maturing in July 2025, worth 35 million euros ($38.56 million), coupon 3.39 percent

* bond maturing in July 2022, worth 1.08 billion crowns, coupon 2.646 percent Further company coverage: ($1 = 24.5260 Czech crowns) ($1 = 0.9076 euros) (Reporting by Robert Muller)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
