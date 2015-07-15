BRIEF-Czech Pegas says issued 3 bonds in private placement worth total 100 mln euros

July 15 (Reuters) - Pegas Nonwovens
* says issued 3 private placement senior unsecured bonds worth total 100 million euros
* issued bond maturing in July 2025, worth 678 million crowns ($27.64 million), coupon 6-month PRIBOR + 2.00 percent
* bond maturing in July 2025, worth 35 million euros ($38.56 million), coupon 3.39 percent
* bond maturing in July 2022, worth 1.08 billion crowns, coupon 2.646 percent Further company coverage: ($1 = 24.5260 Czech crowns) ($1 = 0.9076 euros) (Reporting by Robert Muller)