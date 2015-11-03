FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Czech PPF says plans to squeeze out minority holders in Cetin, offers CZK 172.4/share
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 3, 2015 / 4:30 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Czech PPF says plans to squeeze out minority holders in Cetin, offers CZK 172.4/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Czech PPF says offers CZK 172.4 per share in Cetin squeeze-out

* Czech PPF says plans to squeeze out minority holders in Cetin, asked Cetin to call general meeting

* Cetin includes infrastructure assets spun off from telecoms operator O2 Czech Republic in June

* Says price of 172.4 per share based on evaluation by Ernst&Young

* Stock closed at 169.65 crowns on Tuesday.

* PPF has held over the 90 percent threshold for squeeze-out of minority holders in Cetin since voluntary buyout in August

