BRIEF-Czech PPF says plans to squeeze out minority holders in Cetin, offers CZK 172.4/share

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Czech PPF says offers CZK 172.4 per share in Cetin squeeze-out

* Czech PPF says plans to squeeze out minority holders in Cetin, asked Cetin to call general meeting

* Cetin includes infrastructure assets spun off from telecoms operator O2 Czech Republic in June

* Says price of 172.4 per share based on evaluation by Ernst&Young

* Stock closed at 169.65 crowns on Tuesday.

* PPF has held over the 90 percent threshold for squeeze-out of minority holders in Cetin since voluntary buyout in August