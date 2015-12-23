FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-O2 Czech Republic says to buy up to 4 percent of own stock
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
December 23, 2015 / 4:20 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-O2 Czech Republic says to buy up to 4 percent of own stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - O2 Czech Republic As

* O2 Czech Republic says to buy up to 4 percent of own stock, programme to run for up to two years

* Programme under earlier authorisation of shareholders meeting, which set upper limit at 10 pct

* Purchases will not exceed daily trading volumes in November 2015

* Brokers Wood and Company to execute programme

* Aim is capital structure optimisation

* Price range set by shareholders meeting 10-297 crowns

* Company says maintains possibility to decide on additional buy back programme in the future, within limits of shareholders’ authorisation Further company coverage:

