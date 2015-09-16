FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Czech Kofola says plans to list shares at Prague Stock Exchange
#Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
September 16, 2015 / 6:05 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Czech Kofola says plans to list shares at Prague Stock Exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Kofola Sa

* says acquired shell company Kofola CeskoSlovensko in order to change its structure, get listing at PSE

* says plans to sell shares in the shell company to majority shareholders of the company - KSM Investment, CED Group, Mr. Rene Musila and Mr. Tomas Jendrejek

* says plans then to admit shares in Kofola CeskoSlovensko to trading on the Prague Stock Exchange

* says plans to increase the registered share capital of Kofola CeskoSlovensko by way of contribution by the mentioned participating shareholders of all their shares in the company Further company coverage: (Reporting by Robert Muller)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
