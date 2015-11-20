FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
November 20, 2015 / 6:05 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Czech Kofola says sets IPO price range CZK 500-650

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Czech Soft Drinks Maker Kofola

* says central bank approved its initial public offering (IPO) prospectus

* Kofola says indicative minimum price of IPO is 500 crowns, maximum price 650 crowns

* Kofola says number of offered shares may increase by up to 1,075,000 additional existing shares - the total then would be up to 2,175,000 shares - if price is favorable

* Kofola says Erste Group Bank is global coordinator, Trigon Dom Maklerski and Bank Zachodni are joint bookrunners

* Kofola says price will be announced on Dec 2 Further company coverage:

