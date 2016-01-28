FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fortuna says expects to beat 2015 guidance on EBITDA, amounts staked
#Casinos & Gaming
January 28, 2016 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Fortuna says expects to beat 2015 guidance on EBITDA, amounts staked

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Fortuna Entertainment Group

* Says group Ebitda in 2015 down 3-6 percent y/y, compared to the previous guidance seeing 25-30 percent y/y decline, thanks to strong margins especially in Q4 2015 and solid betting volumes

* Says total amounts staked for full year 2015 expected to reach approximately eur 845 million, 7 percent above previously communicated guidance

* Says capex in 2015 should reach eur 9 million, lower than guidance due to certain investments postponed to Q1

* Says will release 2015 preliminatry results on March 10 Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
