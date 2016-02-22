FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Broadcaster CME says on clear path to reducing debt
February 22, 2016 / 2:47 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Broadcaster CME says on clear path to reducing debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Central European Media Enterprises

* co-CEO Michael Del Nin says, after new refinancing, there is clear path to reducing our debt

* says expected free cash flow in coming years combined with anticipated warrants proceeds will allow us to substantially pay down EUR 251 million term loan when it comes due in 2018

* “If successful we will not have another maturity we need to address until the end of 2019, almost four years from now. However, that does not prevent us from seeking to act in the market opportunistically before then if it benefits us financially,” he says on analysts’ Q4 earnings call Further company coverage:

