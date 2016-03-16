FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Czech soft drinks maker Kofola 2015 operating profit up 33.1 percent
March 16, 2016 / 5:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Czech soft drinks maker Kofola 2015 operating profit up 33.1 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Kofola Ceskoslovensko As

* Says 2015 operating profit up 33.1 percent to CZK 589.4 mln - adjusted

* Unadjusted operating profit 434.7 mln

* Adjusted EBITDA CZK 1.1 bln vs 915 mln

* Adjusted revenue CZK 7.19 bln vs 6.28 bln

* Unadjusted net attributable CZK 229.0 mln vs 290.1 mln

* Adjusted attributable net profit CZK 372.2 mln

* Adjustments related to faulty packaging in Poland, IPO costs, reorganisation, acquisition of Radenska in Slovenia, etc

* No one-offs in 2014 Further company coverage:

