BRIEF-Czech soft drinks maker Kofola 2015 operating profit up 33.1 percent

March 16 (Reuters) - Kofola Ceskoslovensko As
* Says 2015 operating profit up 33.1 percent to CZK 589.4 mln - adjusted
* Unadjusted operating profit 434.7 mln
* Adjusted EBITDA CZK 1.1 bln vs 915 mln
* Adjusted revenue CZK 7.19 bln vs 6.28 bln
* Unadjusted net attributable CZK 229.0 mln vs 290.1 mln
* Adjusted attributable net profit CZK 372.2 mln
* Adjustments related to faulty packaging in Poland, IPO costs, reorganisation, acquisition of Radenska in Slovenia, etc
* No one-offs in 2014 Further company coverage: