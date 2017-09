Feb 9 (Reuters) - O2 Czech Republic As

* Czech Telecommunication Office said on Tuesday that it launched a tender for 1800 MHz and 2600 MHz frequencies for mobile operators.

* The office set the deadline for bids on March 22

* The starting overall price is 734 million crowns ($30.33 million). ($1 = 24.1970 Czech crowns) (Prague Newsroom)