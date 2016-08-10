FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Czech court rejects claims of NWR bondholders toward NWR's insolvent mining unit OKD
#Bankruptcy News
August 10, 2016 / 10:26 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Czech court rejects claims of NWR bondholders toward NWR's insolvent mining unit OKD

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - New World Resources Plc

* Ostrava Regional Court spokeswoman says court rejected claim by holders of bonds worth EUR 352 mln issued by OKD parent firm NWR; bonds were guaranteed by OKD; claim is the biggest receivable in OKD insolvency process

* Claims for EUR 35 mln super-senior credit facility also rejected

* OKD in insolvency since May due to low coal prices

* Citibank, as collateral agent of bondholders, can take part in creditor committee to meet on Thursday; committee to vote on whether Citi can take part in insolvency process

* Committee to discuss whether to seek reorganisation or bankruptcy

* Stock suspended since insolvency started

* Main bondholders are Grammercy, M&G, Ashmore, acting under umbrella called AHG; spokesman for AHG has no immediate comment

* Earlier on Wednesday, AHG spokesman said "The statements and arguments made in the effort to deny Citibank's claims directly contradict all available evidence and documentation. The insolvency filings as well as the statements made by Citibank which are available in the insolvency register are clear proof of that." Further company coverage:

