August 11, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moneta Money Bank reports drop in Q2 operating profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) -

* Moneta Money Bank says second-quarter total operating income dropped to 2.91 billion Czech crowns from 3.03 billion in the same period last year

* Moneta Money Bank says second-quarter profit after tax rose slightly to 1.199 billion crowns from 1.187 billion

* Moneta Money Bank says second-quarter net impairment of loans and receivables rose to 187 million crowns from 68 billion

* Moneta Money Bank says it maintains its outlook for the total cost of risk for the 2016 financial year at 1 percent

* Moneta Money Bank says it estimates that the dividend for 2016 will be in line with its dividend policy

* Moneta Money Bank says it expects its loan book to grow at similar rate to the Czech gross domestic product expansion pace, seen at 2.2 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Robert Muller)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
